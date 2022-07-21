4th patient dies after being transferred out of Laguna Honda

article

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee will have a public hearing on the transfer and relocation of patients at Laguna Honda Hospital.

San Francisco's largest skilled nursing facility is required by U.S Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to transfer or discharge 700 patients within the next two months.

The federal agency decertified Laguna Honda in April after inspectors found it to be "In a state of substandard care." The hospital subsequently lost federal funding.

This comes as a fourth person has reportedly died after being transferred out of Laguna Honda as part of a federally mandated closure plan. Three others died within days of the being moved out.

San Francisco's Department of Public Health is working to get Laguna Honda recertified ahead of the Sept. 13 deadline.