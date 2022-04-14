San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital imperiled by loss of federal funds

Federal regulators have cut off funding for Laguna Honda Hospital, a move that threatens to shut down the facility.

The loss of federal money comes after the latest round of inspections this week at the San Francisco health care facility.

During those checks, state officials found deficiencies having to do with hygiene, documentation, and infection prevention and control, according to the city's health department.

Those problems prompted federal regulators to terminate Laguna Honda from the Medicare and Medicaid program.

Laguna Honda relies heavily on that program to fund patient care.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's health director, said an effort is underway to restore the funding and keep the hospital in business.

"Importantly Laguna Honda did not lose its license and remains a licensed skilled nursing facility," said Colfax. "But we take these findings seriously, and know that by responding to them and working with our regulatory partners, Laguna Honda will be a stronger organization.

"We will do everything to make this right," Colfax added. "I'm confident that we will meet the regulatory requirements, and the high standards that we set for ourselves."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her office will also work with Mayor London Breed and the Biden Administration to ensure that the hospital addresses its problems and remains open.