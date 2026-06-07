5 Alameda County sheriff’s dept. vehicles stolen from Oakland parking garage; investigation underway

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The Brief The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office discovered just after 7:15 a.m. on Sunday that a parking garage at 165 13th St. had been broken into and five department vehicles were missing. Authorities were able to recover the vehicles by using automated license plate readers.



Several Alameda County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were stolen from a parking garage in Oakland on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office discovered just after 7:15 a.m. on Sunday that a parking garage at 165 13th St. had been broken into and five department vehicles were missing, according to a department statement.

Authorities were able to recover four of the vehicles by using automated license plate readers, though the fifth vehicle was still outstanding on Sunday morning and the sheriff's department advised the public to exercise caution if they were approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement in a blue 2025 Ford Explorer.

However, the sheriff's office told KTVU about 4:20 p.m. that the remaining police vehicle had been found and recovered.

What's next:

An investigation into the vehicle thefts is ongoing, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.