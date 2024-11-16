5 arrested for DUI in Santa Rosa in single night: police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Five people were arrested in Santa Rosa Friday evening for driving under the influence, police shared.
Santa Rosa police officers held a DUI checkpoint at Piner Road and Coffey Lane beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at midnight.
At least 10 drivers were evaluated for DUI, and five were arrested.
"DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints [is] to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads," Santa Rosa police officials said.
One person was also cited for drug paraphernalia and violating their probation.
Within the four-hour period, 22 drivers were also cited for operating a car while unlicensed, and one driver with a suspended/revoked one.