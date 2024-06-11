5 arrests after Oakland sideshows

Five people were arrested in connection with sideshows in Oakland last weekend.

Officers responded to a sideshow on Saturday night at Grand Avenue and Lake Park, where 300 vehicles and 200 spectators were involved.

As more officers arrived at the scene, the crowd moved to the area of 5th Street and Adeline Street.

The crowd then dispersed to other parts of Oakland before heading to nearby cities.

The police department's helicopter followed the crowd through the city and worked with officers on the ground, resulting in the arrest of five people and the recovery of three guns.

Three cars were also towed.

Officers are working to identify additional vehicles that participated in illegal sideshows over the weekend.