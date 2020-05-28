5 Bay Area counties likely to follow SF’s economic plans for reopening

The City of San Francisco laid out plans for reopening much of their economy on Thursday. KTVU has learned that the other five counties that have acted in concert since the original shelter in place order will likely follow suit.

“We went from being one of the first hotspots in the nation to now being ready to open up more,” said Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith.

Smith said all public health officers in the Bay Area agree that the plan is a slow and steady approach. Once a change is made in the health order, the county waits two weeks, an incubation period, to see if that change in restrictions affects the disease’s spread.

“It’s all based on small tests of change, change a little bit, watch and see the numbers, change a little bit, watch and see the numbers,” said Smith.

If the numbers hold up and there are no major spikes, Smith said, counties are all on the same page of the playbook as San Francisco.

“We haven't put out a specific number of activities or a particular date like Mayor Breed did but we are still looking at the same patterns and still anticipating moving in the same direction,” said Smith.

Erica Waligore spent part of her childhood inside Hicklebee’s and is now store manager of the children's books store. Hicklebee’s has been community staple on Lincoln Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen for 40 years.

Advertisement

Hicklebee’s has survived the advent of big box stores and online retail and is now fighting to keep their doors open.

“This has certainly been the scariest situation we've ever been in,” said Waligore. “We’re sad not to be open and it is stressful not to know when we are going to welcome our community back.”

"Coronavirus just totally destroyed the business,” said Tony Piazza, co-owner of Vito’s Pizza.

The pandemic’s financial burden was too much for Vito’s Pizza in East San Jose that’s been around since 1979. The popular pizzeria announced plans to close Sunday and is holding out for a miracle that a small business loan will come through.

“We are going to apply again and if it does work then we can possibly stay open,” said Piazza.

Santa Clara County’s Deputy County Executive put out a statement that said the health order was last amended on May 22 so the county will wait two weeks to open more sectors. An announcement could be made sometime next week.