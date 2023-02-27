5 deaths, 5 injuries in Oakland over violent weekend

article

Pockets of gunfire erupted throughout Oakland over the weekend that included five deaths and five injuries ranging from a shooting in Chinatown to a freeway shooting near the zoo.

Sunday

Oakland's most recent homicide victim was killed about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when a 44-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of Webster Street in Oakland’s Chinatown district.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died about five hours later, police said.

A 44-year-old man was killed in the 700 block of Webster Street in Oakland's Chinatown district. Feb. 26, 2023

He is the city's 17th homicide victim this year, compared to 16 at the same time last year, the East Bay Times reported.

In addition, the California Highway Patrol was sent to investigate the death of a woman shot early Sunday morning on an off-ramp from Interstate 580 in East Oakland.

A woman was found fatally shot about 1:50 a.m. on the Edwards Avenue exit, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Gavin Hensen.

He said CHP officers received a call from someone who saw a man attacking a woman next to a car that was pulled over. It turns out, she had been shot, Hansen said. The woman's body was seen lying on the road.

A woman was shot to death off I-580 by Edwards Avenue. Feb. 26, 2023

Also on Sunday, just a few minutes before midnight, a drive-by shooting left a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 8500 block of International Boulevard, Oakland police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Slightly more than an hour later on Sunday, a 54-year-old woman at a taco food truck in the 4200 block of International Boulevard was shot by someone who opened fire from a nearby car, according to police. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.

Then, at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7800 block of Bancroft Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, and he is expected to survive, authorities said.

A drive-by shooting left a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8500 block of International Boulevard, Oakland police said. Video showed the man being wheeled into an ambulance. Feb. 26, 2023

Saturday

On Saturday about 10 p.m., two men were shot while riding in a car in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland, according to police. Someone in another vehicle opened fire at them as they rolled down the block — leaving the men, ages 25 and 26, with gunshot wounds to their hands.

Friday

And on Friday, three people were killed in separate shootings that occurred over a three-hour period.

The first homicide was reported at 72nd and International Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered a person with a gunshot wound -- he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One hour later, two blocks away on 70th and International, paramedics provided medical aid to shooting victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, about 10:30 p.m. on 67th avenue near Havenscourt Boulevard, police got another call about a shooting and found a victim dead at the scene.