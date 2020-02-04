5 healthcare workers exposed to previous case of coronavirus in San Jose

article

Santa Clara County Public Health Department says five healthcare workers at San Jose Good Samaritan Hospital have come into contact with coronavirus, but there are no new confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

On Tuesday, the health department said the five workers have been instructed to stay home until Feb. 11.

"This is being done to protect the public’s health and limit any potential spread of the virus," the health department wrote in a statement.

The workers' symptoms are being monitored because of their close contact to the confirmed virus case, a health department spokesperson said.

The first of the county's two cases sought treatment at the hospital located at 2425 Samaritan Dr. The workers were then exposed, according to the healh department's contact investigation.

The first case was identified on Jan. 31. The patient is a man who returned from Wuhan, China and Shanghai on Jan. 24 via San Jose Mineta International Airport. The second case was confirmed Feb. 2. In this case the patient is a woman said to be visiting the county who recently traveled to Wuhan.

Bay City News contributed to this report.