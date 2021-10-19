5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Daly City

article

Five people were hospitalized Tuesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning in Daly City, fire officials said.

At around 10:35 a.m. firefighters responded to a medical emergency near San Diego Avenue and De Long Street where they found elevated levels of CO in the atmosphere.

The North County Fire Authority said firefighter paramedics located five people all displaying and experiencing various signs of carbon monoxide poising. Paramedics had to perform advanced life support treatment on the patients at the scene. They were all stabilized and transported to a local hospital.

