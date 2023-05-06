Mass shooting in Chico leaves 1 dead, 5 others injured

The Chico Police Department responded to the scene of a mass shooting at 3:26 a.m. this morning, finding five people shot and one dead near the 1000 block of Columbus Ave. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl.

The other victims range in age from 17 to 21 and all faced non-life threatening injuries.

"The Chico Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident," a spokesperson from the Chico Police Dept. said during a press conference. "At this point, it appears this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community."

The shooting appears to be in connection with two other incidents early this morning that involved a partygoer either brandishing or hitting someone with a gun.

At 12:27 a.m., near the 700 block of West 7th Street, Chico police responded to a call for service for several gunshots fired.

"Upon arrival at the incident, it was learned that a fight had occurred because the unknown suspect was asked to leave the party," the CPD spokesperson said. "During the fight, two victims were reported to have been assaulted."

One of them was allegedly hit in the head with a gun and the other was allegedly hit in the head with a glass bottle. Both were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At 2:59 a.m., Chico police officers were dispatched to another large party where it was reported that someone had brandished a gun. At this second incident, police located a suspect who matched a description of someone involved in the incident at the previous party on 7th Street.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

However, just 30 minutes later, police were called back to the same area as the second incident near the 1000 block of Columbus Ave. for several victims struck by gun fire. When officers arrived on scene, they found six people shot, one of whom died.

No names were released by CPD and the department is asking the community to come forward with any relevant information. People can call the Chico Police Department’s tipline at 530-897-5820.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.