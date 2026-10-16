Video: Tesla slams into stopped CHP car in Vacaville

The Brief Video from a Payless Towing truck captured just after 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday showed a Tesla crash into a stopped CHP car. Two officers were injured, but have since been released from the hospital.



A Tesla blew through a road barrier on a Vacaville highway and crashed into the back of a stopped CHP cruiser on Tuesday night, injuring two officers seated inside.

Crash captured by dash camera:

The CHP said officers were conducting a road stop that affected most of the lanes of Interstate 80 and were diverting traffic into the slow lane when a Tesla drove past the road flares and cones in the road and slammed into the back of the cruiser.

Video from a Payless Towing truck captured just after 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday showed a Tesla as it struck the stopped CHP vehicle from behind.

The CHP told KTVU both officers inside the CHP car were injured and taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known. However, both officers have been released from the hospital as of Friday.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said a 22-year-old man from Sacramento was identified as the driver of the Tesla, but did not say if he was arrested or if he faces any charges in the crash. However, KCRA reported the driver told CHP that he was asleep and was using the Tesla's self-driving features at the time of the crash.