Security camera footage shows immigration enforcement in San Francisco's SoMa

The Brief Security camera video, shared by a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, shows immigration enforcement on the streets of San Francisco. The Monday morning encounter involved a man who was detained by as many as four immigration officers, one in plainclothes who pulled out his gun on 6th Street in the SoMa neighborhood. Mayor Daniel Lurie thanked the Rapid Response Network for their swift action. Meanwhile, the public defender said they have ID'd the man and are getting him legal representation. They also blasted the immigration enforcement for the officer who pulled out a gun on someone walking down city streets.



Security camera video shows immigration enforcement in San Francisco Monday morning. Mayor Daniel Lurie says his office has been in contact with the Rapid Response Network (RRN) about the detainment of a man on 360 6th Street in the SoMa neighborhood.

The RRN says the man seen in the video being detained by officers wearing military fatigues and a plainclothes officer has been identified and is in touch with San Francisco's Public Defender's Office on his immigration case.

Immigration enforcement on San Francisco's 6th street in the SoMa neighborhood. A gun is seen drawn on someone who is eventually detained. October 19, 2026.

What do we see in the video?

There are several WYZE video clips shared by a witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, that show a man in a suit being backed, first against a metal grate, and then a wall as he repeats, "I'm not doing anything," while as many as four men struggle to detain him.

The clip is time stamped at 8:47 a.m.

Immigration enforcement in San Francisco, Oct. 19, 2026.

One of the men attempting to detain the man asks for his ID as other immigration officers with SRT patches search his pockets. SRT is the acronym for ICE units' special response teams. According to the ICE.gov website, ICE special response teams execute "high-risk criminal arrest and search warrants" in addition to handling "dangerous or violent alien removals."

Another video clip shows the moment the unidentified person was first approached by the officers. One in plainclothes, wearing a red flannel shirt and a badge around his neck, is brandishing a gun. The man who was detained says, "I don't know who you guys are," as he is being ordered by the officers to get on the ground.

The three officers, who are in tactical gear, all have neck gaiters which obscure their faces. The man being detained can be heard saying, "I'm an American citizen" and "I know my rights. I'm a U.S. citizen. You're not supposed to touch me," and "Don't touch me." The man asks to see the officers' badges. The plainclothes officer who was not wearing one at first then puts his badge on.

A crowd of bystanders starts to gather as the enforcement operation continues. Some bystanders appear to be recording video of the ordeal on their phones.

At the end of the series of WYZE clips, it appears the man is taken down to the ground and detained. One of the final clips shows him being walked away in handcuffs. The entire ordeal on video lasts about five minutes.

Immigration enforcement in San Francisco, Oct. 19, 2026.

Rapid Response Network

The Rapid Response Network thanked the community for alerting them to this immigration activity. KTVU reached out to ICE for comment but has not heard back. It is not clear where the detainee is being held, if at all.

The mayor's office referred us to his post on Instagram where he thanked RRN for their quick action. He offered a poignant reminder of city policy.

"San Francisco law enforcement does not participate in federal civil immigration enforcement, and our city stands with our immigrant communities," Lurie wrote. The San Francisco Police Department reiterated this message when we reached out to them.

Lurie listed the RRN hotline, 415-200-1548. If anyone is having an interaction with federal immigration enforcement and needs immediate legal support, that is the number they should call, he said.

Public Defender's Office statement

What they're saying:

By Monday evening, the public defender's office told KTVU in a statement that it is "outrageous for a plainclothes ICE agent to pull a gun on someone walking down the streets of our city."

They said their Immigration Defense Unit is working to get the man seen in the video legal representation. In addition, they said they would not be releasing this person's name.

"We are part of a robust network of Bay Area immigrant rights advocates who will not tolerate violence by ICE agents in our communities," the public defender's office said.

On social media, State Sen. Scott Wiener alluded to his No Secret Police Act, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which requires officers to show their face while on duty.

"Reminder to ICE agents: Our law that the Governor just signed is in effect, and you can now be sued for violating people's constitutional rights. Your impunity is over," Wiener wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security, which ICE is a part of, has said it will not comply with this California law, after a federal judge ruled in the federal officials' favor.

Rally for immigrant services

An emergency rally for immigrant services is being held in San Francisco on Tuesday at noon on the steps of City Hall in light of increased ICE enforcement, according to Supervisor Jackie Fielder's office, who represents the city's Mission District. Speakers at the rally will include fellow supervisors, Connie Chan, Shamann Walton, as well as organizations - La Raza Centro Legal and the San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network (SFILEN).