Highway 101 at Hospital Curve in SF closes for weekend rehab work

article

The Brief All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 101 will close in San Francisco for rehabilitation work. The closure will affect the lanes of the highway between Cesar Chavez and 17th streets. The work will begin 11 p.m. Friday and end 6 a.m. Monday.



All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 101 in San Francisco along Hospital Curve will close on Friday night for weekend-long roadwork.

Highway rehabilitation:

The closure will affect the lanes of the highway between Cesar Chavez and 17th streets, and will begin at 11 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The work is scheduled to end by 6 a.m. on Monday, and the highway lanes will be reopened. Caltrans advised southbound travelers to use I-280 during the weekend.

During the closure, crews will repave the southbound lanes of the freeway, Caltrans said.

What's next:

The scheduled work marks the third time Highway 101 has been closed as part of a broader rehabilitation project that began in fall 2025.

The fourth and final closure is scheduled for Nov. 6.