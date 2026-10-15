Country singer and quadriplegic lyricist meet for first time after decade of remote music making

The Brief A country singer from Florida and a quadriplegic lyricist from Palo Alto met in person for the first time after a decade of remote collaboration. The duo came together at West Valley College in Saratoga, where lyricist Henry Evans watched musician Nick Tayler perform their songs live. Their partnership produced the song "Keep It Hometown," which earned runner-up honors in the country music category of the International Songwriting Competition.



A crisis can often leave people wondering about their next steps, but two musicians recently proved that remarkable possibilities remain achievable even in the face of immense obstacles.

Country music artist Nick Tayler from Lake City, Florida, linked up online a decade ago with lyricist Henry Evans. Despite collaborating on music for more than 10 years, the two partners had never met in person until coming together at a pavilion on the West Valley College campus in Saratoga.

Evans, a Palo Alto resident who became mute and paraplegic following a stroke in 2002, writes lyrics letter-by-letter using eye-tracking technology. Evans was on stage watching Tayler perform their music live for the first time.

Meeting at West Valley College

What they're saying:

Evans shared his excitement about the milestone meeting through his wife, Jane Evans, who assisted with communication. "It is fun to see my songs come to life," Evans said.

Jane Evans recalled encouraging her husband after his stroke to share his talents with the world, though the outcome surprised her. "I said, 'You need to get going. You have so much to offer the handicapped world,'" she said. "And I was thinking more robotics . . . I never dreamt it would come out in songs."

Tayler initially reached out to Evans online without knowing about his disability. He noted that witnessing Evans' resilience fundamentally reshaped his outlook on life and career.

"Just seeing Henry, and what he has overcome, that changes everything on how I view my perspective," Tayler said. "It has made me grow and chase after things and break barriers."

Unlikely duo achieves songwriting success

Local perspective:

The gathering was hosted by the College of Adaptive Arts on the West Valley College campus. West Valley College President Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza praised the duo's story as an example of "strength and resilience and passion and how passion can lead to something so beautiful."

Tayler expressed pride in the decade-long partnership, calling himself blessed to be part of the journey. Beyond their personal connection, the pair has achieved tangible success: their song "Keep It Hometown" finished as runner-up in the country music category of the International Songwriting Competition.