Expand / Collapse search

5 injured in rollover crash in San Francisco

By
Published  March 23, 2025 7:42pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

Crash at Hyde and Chestnut Streets. Photo: SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO - Five people were injured after their car rolled over in San Francisco just after midnight, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

One of the occupants of the car had to be extricated after the car came to a rest on Chestnut and Hyde Streets.

Officials said the car landed on its roof. 

Three of the occupants were taken to local hospitals. Officials said the two others declined transportation. 

The car struck a power pole in the crash. PG&E responded to the scene to assess the damage.  

It's unclear if any residents lost power due to the damage sustained to the power pole.

Featured

Passenger killed in crash following police chase in East Bay
article

Passenger killed in crash following police chase in East Bay

A passenger of a vehicle was killed in Pittsburg Sunday when another vehicle, being pursued by the California Highway Patrol, collided with the car, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Source: San Francisco Fire Department

Crime and Public SafetySan FranciscoSFFD