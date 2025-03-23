5 injured in rollover crash in San Francisco

article

Five people were injured after their car rolled over in San Francisco just after midnight, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One of the occupants of the car had to be extricated after the car came to a rest on Chestnut and Hyde Streets.

Officials said the car landed on its roof.

Three of the occupants were taken to local hospitals. Officials said the two others declined transportation.

The car struck a power pole in the crash. PG&E responded to the scene to assess the damage.

It's unclear if any residents lost power due to the damage sustained to the power pole.

