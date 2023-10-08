5 people shot in separate incidents overnight

Oakland police have updated information on a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Two people were shot, not one, in the 1000 block of 60th Street just before 8 p.m., the department said. Both are in stable condition.

Police are investigating three other non-fatal shootings that happened within a few hours of each other Saturday night.

The first shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in 1300 block of Mandela Parkway. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital for additional treatment. Police said Sunday the victim is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Webster Street. Officers found a victim who'd been shot. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, and the victim was listed in stable condition Sunday morning.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of verbal altercation between two people that escalated when one of the participants pulled a gun and shot it several times.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 23rd Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A short time later, police dispatch was notified of a gunshot being treated at an area hospital. Investigators tied the victim to the 23rd Street shooting. The victim was listed in stable condition Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the four shootings to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.