Oakland police are asking the public for help solving a 2009 killing.

Desiree Davis was fatally shot in the 1000 block of 54th St. on Sept. 7, 2009, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

The Oakland Police Department, CrimeStoppers of Oakland, and the FBI are offering a reward for an arrest in the case.