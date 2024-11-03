5 rescued after boat capsizes on Antioch marina

article

Five people were rescued from the Antioch marina after their boat capsized Sunday morning.

Contra Costa Fire received the call came in around 11 a.m. Crews said they responded within five minutes of getting the call, and that they rescued five people.

Three of the five were hospitalized while the other two were released at the scene, officials said.

One of the boaters said they were fishing when a large wave flipped their boat over and that they were in the water for around 20 minutes before rescue crews were able to reach them.