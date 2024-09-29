5 rescued from boat on SF Ocean Beach

Five people were rescued from San Francisco Ocean Beach Sunday afternoon, San Francisco Fire reported.

San Francisco Fire got a call about a boat in distress around 1:50 p.m. Five people were on the boat that was in a "precarious position" being pushed by waves near Great Highway and Quintara Street.

Rescue swimmers and jet skiers from the National Park Service and San Francisco Fire Department responded, alongside the San Francisco Police Department's Marine Unit and US Coast Guard.

The five people were rescued via helicopter by the US Coast Guard.

It's unclear if any of them sustained injuries or what their current condition may be.