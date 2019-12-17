5 treated after reports of 'chemical smell' at San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Five people at a San Francisco apartment building were treated Tuesday after complaining of a tingling sensation in their throats and having difficulty breathing.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a stench was reportedly coming from the 7th floor of an apartment complex on 6th and Howard streets.
Fire officials determined the smell was a mixture of bleach and cleaning solution that was being used.
One person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.