Expand / Collapse search

5 treated after reports of 'chemical smell' at San Francisco building

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Reports of chemical smell at San Francisco building

An investigation is underway on Howard Street on the 7th floor of an apartment building where there are reports of a chemical smell.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Five people at a San Francisco apartment building were treated Tuesday after complaining of a tingling sensation in their throats and having difficulty breathing. 

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a stench was reportedly coming from the 7th floor of an apartment complex on 6th and Howard streets. 

Fire officials determined the smell was a mixture of bleach and cleaning solution that was being used. 

One person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. 