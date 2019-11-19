5-year-old boy hit, killed by Amtrak train in Santa Clara while walking unsupervised along tracks

Late Tuesday, Santa Clara County officials released the identity of the boy who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train as he walked, alone, alongside the train tracks.

Five-year-old Leonardo Shiyanga-Omani was pronounced dead at the scene, and now two law agencies are trying to determine how and why he was next to the tracks unsupervised.



Santa Clara police investigators say the fatal collision happened near Lafayette Street and the Highway 101 underpass as the freeway runs below the tracks.



“A lot of us have kids. And this is something that really has a pit in our stomach,” said Capt. Wahid Kazem, a spokesman for the Santa Clara Police Department.



He said around 4:20 p.m. his department started receiving calls about a small boy, unsupervised, near the tracks. Then, a 911 call saying a northbound Amtrak train hit the child. First responders arrived and found the boy injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



“The collision appears to be an accident. Whether there’s any other negligence involved in how, again, is the subject of our investigation,“ said Captain Kazem. “Yeah, it doesn't make no sense why a kid that young is running around here, all alone,” said area neighbor Kenneth Masoner.



He voiced the central question facing investigators: Why a 5-year-old boy was walking alone along active freight and passenger train tracks? Investigators and residents say although there are incidents of adults being hit by trains, they can’t remember the last time such a young child was hit, if ever.



“I ain’t never seen no children out here by themselves. You rarely see teenagers. You know, you don’t see teenagers. It’s pretty much a business district around here,” said Masoner.



Santa Clara police say Amtrak police are investigating the actual collision that killed the boy. But they continue to investigate how he got on the tracks without any supervision. They’ll turn their findings over to the county district attorney for possible prosecution.