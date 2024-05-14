5-year-old boy identified in Bethel Island drowning

article

A 5-year-old boy who drowned on Bethel Island over the weekend was identified on Tuesday by the Contra Costa County coroner.

The child was identified as Lucas Zhang of Livermore.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Lucas fell into the water near the 400 block of Halcyon Place on Bethel Island on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

He was unresponsive in the water for about 15 minutes. A Con Fire diver pulled him from the water. Lucas was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said that it appears the child gained access to the water through a backyard near the shoreline.