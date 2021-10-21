Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
11
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

$50K offered in search of slain Berkeley mother's killer one year later

By KTVU staff
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are reminding the public of a $50,000 reward that is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of everyone responsible for the fatal shooting of Sereinat'e Henderson exactly one year ago.   

Henderson, 19, of Oakland, was shot on the night of Oct. 21, 2020, on Prince Street in Berkeley and died later.   

Reports of the shooting were made to police shortly before 7 p.m. Henderson was found in a vehicle on Prince Street between King and Harper streets near Malcom X Elementary School.  At the time, police said the shooting was targeted, but they never said why. 

"She was the joy of my life. She was the joy of all of our lives," Janice Small," Sereinat'e's grandmother, said last year. 

Sereinat’e was a hair stylist at a salon called Braid Bar. 

Sereinat'e's mother says her daughter was two and a half months pregnant and was looking forward to having her second child.

Someone may have information related to the killing and even the smallest detail may help officers solve the case, police said Thursday.   

Anyone with information is urged to call the Berkeley Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900.       