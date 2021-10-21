$50K offered in search of slain Berkeley mother's killer one year later

article

Berkeley police are reminding the public of a $50,000 reward that is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of everyone responsible for the fatal shooting of Sereinat'e Henderson exactly one year ago.

Henderson, 19, of Oakland, was shot on the night of Oct. 21, 2020, on Prince Street in Berkeley and died later.

Reports of the shooting were made to police shortly before 7 p.m. Henderson was found in a vehicle on Prince Street between King and Harper streets near Malcom X Elementary School. At the time, police said the shooting was targeted, but they never said why.

"She was the joy of my life. She was the joy of all of our lives," Janice Small," Sereinat'e's grandmother, said last year.

Sereinat’e was a hair stylist at a salon called Braid Bar.

Sereinat'e's mother says her daughter was two and a half months pregnant and was looking forward to having her second child.

Someone may have information related to the killing and even the smallest detail may help officers solve the case, police said Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Berkeley Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900.