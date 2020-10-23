Expand / Collapse search
$50K reward offered in killing of pregnant mom in Berkeley

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, Calif. - The killing of a pregnant mother in Berkeley remains unsolved, and authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. 

Sereinat’e Henderson, 19, was in a car with her son and several family members Wednesday night around 7 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them, Berkeleyside reports

Henderson was pregnant with her second child at the time of her murder.Her son and family members also in the car were unharmed. 

Authorities believe there are people with information on the fatal shooting and are asking for the public's help in bringing Henderson justice. 

"Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime," the city said in a statement. 