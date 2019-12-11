55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos recalled for possible plastic contamination

Approximately 27.5 tons of frozen, ready-to-eat breakfast burritos have been recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The affected product, called El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese, was produced by Ruiz Food Products Inc. and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The 3.38-pound value packs containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-ounce burritos are under the recall. They have a “Best if Used By” date of Jan. 15, 2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The USDA said the problem was discovered after three customers complained about pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

The frozen breakfast burritos have a “Best if Used By” date of Jan. 15, 2021 and a lot code of 19288. (Photo credit: Provided / U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Officials said consumers should check their freezer, and anyone who may have purchased the affected burritos should throw them away or return them to the store.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products’ consumer line at (800) 772-6474.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.