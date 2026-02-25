SFPD release photos of persons of interest in physical assault during Super Bowl weekend

article

The Brief SFPD released images of two persons of interest in connection to a Feb. 8 physical assault. Two victims suffered injuries and had to be hospitalized after being attacked by a group in the city's Marina District. The group of males was not known to the victims, police said. This happened during Super Bowl weekend when tourism surged in the city.



The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday released photos of two persons of interest connected to a physical assault in the early hours of February 8.

Persons of interest

Police said the victims were standing in front of a business on the 3100 block of Fillmore Street in the city's Marina District, when they were approached by a group of males who were unknown to the victims. Police said there was some sort of verbal altercation between the two groups, but that the victims walked away.

SFPD releases images of persons of interest in Marina District assault.

The male subjects approached the victims about three blocks away on the 2000 block of Union Street and physically assaulted them, police said.

Both of the victims suffered extensive injuries and were hospitalized, according to police.

Police said the victims were able to walk into the SFPD's Northern District Police Station to report the assault.

Tourism surged

This incident happened during the global tourism surge the city experienced as a result of the Super Bowl.

Police said this is an open and active investigation and are seeking the public's assistance in finding the two persons of interest.

