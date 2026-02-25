San Jose Sharks' star Macklin Celebrini back on the ice

The Brief San Jose Sharks team returns to the ice and boasts two players who played in the Olympics. 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini expressed disappointment that in playing for Team Canada, they weren't able to achieve winning gold. Team Canada's men's Hockey team won the silver medal. SJ Sharks' Pavel Regenda played dor Team Slovakia, which placed 4th.



Back from Europe and back on the ice on Wednesday, Macklin Celebrini and his San Jose Sharks teammates were practicing tape-to-tape precision at Sharks Ice in the Alma section of San Jose.

Olympian returns

Celebrini is coming off Winter Olympics success in Milan, Italy. He scored five goals and had five assists in 10 games to lead all scorers. That helped Team Canada secure the silver medal.

"It sucks. It's a little sour when you look back and we just didn't get the job done," he said inside a conference room packed with media.

Celebrini says taking second place to Team USA stings and will sting for many years. But this is a time when San Jose's 19-year-old forward looks forward to, the remaining 27-games in the NHL season.

Staying focused

The Sharks are only five points out of a playoff spot, and experts say Macklin making the grade on the world stage helps him and Team Teal do better down the stretch.

"It's unbelievable that a 19-year-old player elevated himself within 10 days of a tournament to be one of the key players in the entire Olympics. And I think that will help Macklin going forward," said Randy Hahn, the Sharks television play-by-play broadcaster.

Added Celebrini, "Just being around the best of the best, um just trying to, obviously that's my goal and just looking at them and seeing how they approach everything and some of the things they do to make themselves successful. It definitely helped."

Team Slovakia

What's good for #71 could be great for everyone else on the ice wearing Sharks colors. Pavel Regenda was also in Italy and is shaking off Team Slovakia's 4th place Olympics finish. He's now laser focused on getting off to a strong start for the rest of the Sharks' season.

"I kind of gained confidence, you know in myself, that I can play in space with guys and there wasn't a big difference between us and them. And it gave me a lot of confidence coming back here and even more motivation and more energy to finish the season strong so we can have some run here," he said.

So, the rush is on with only a few points separating San Jose from hitting the golf course come mid-April, or continuing their run to capture Lord Stanley's Cup.

"I believe they've got it in them. From the beginning of the year and especially once they got into November that this was a special Sharks team, a special group. And I think they can do it," said Hahn.

What's next:

San Jose plays Calgary 7 p.m. Thursday at SAP Center, the first of six straight games on home ice.

