De La Salle cancels baseball games over conduct violations

The Brief De La Salle High is suspending its varsity baseball team for the first five games of the season due to violations of school policy, team rules and the code of conduct. The violations were not spelled out. The games could result in forfeits.



De La Salle High School was set to open its baseball season on Wednesday, but the game will not be played.

What we know:

The school announced on Tuesday that it is suspending its varsity baseball team for the first five games of the season due to violations of school policy, team rules and the code of conduct, which was first reported by the East Bay Times.

What we don't know:

The violations were not spelled out.

But the school's communications director, Katherine Fordon, sent a statement to KTVU that said each of those five games could result in forfeits. The baseball team will also be participating in "reflective and restorative" activities.

What's next:

"The goal of this action is not solely disciplinary, but formative to ensure that students grow in character and responsibility as representatives of De La Salle High School," the school's statement said.

The statement continued: "De La Salle High School holds its students and student-athletes to the highest standards of conduct. "Participation in athletics is a privilege that carries significant responsibility to teammates, coaches, opponents, and the broader school community. When those standards are not met, appropriate and meaningful consequences are necessary."

The Spartans are coming off a season in which they won the top divisions in the North Coast Section and NorCal playoffs.