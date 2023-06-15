6 arrested in Oakland for alleged Bay Area catalytic converter thefts

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police found approximately 240 stolen catalytic converters among other stolen items during a June 9 search warrant execution in Oakland. (Photo credit: CHP Golden Gate Division) From: KTVU FOX 2

After almost a year of investigation, Alameda County authorities have arrested six people for allegedly running an extensive Bay Area catalytic converter theft operation.

The crackdown came on June 9 when police from several departments executed search warrants at two locations in Oakland. They found approximately 240 stolen catalytic converters, one stolen vehicle, three guns and approximately $260,000 in cash, according to law enforcement.

Photos provided by police show dozens of catalytic converters strewn along a sidewalk and neat stacks of cash on a kitchen table.

The six suspects who were arrested are Jorge Perez Garcia, 39, Nelson Alvarado Herrera, 41, Oscar Alvarado Herrera, 38, Luis Monterroso-Veliz, 31, Pedro Maravilla, 44, and Santos Contrera, 42 on multiple charges. These include possession of stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The taskforce that investigated the catalytic converter ring was comprised of officers from the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff, Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Probation Department.

Catalytic converter theft has seen a nationwide spike in the last year. Catalytic converters are targeted car parts due to their high precious metal content, and stolen catalytic converters tend to sell for around a couple of hundred dollars.