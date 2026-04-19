6 injured in San Joaquin Delta boat cash during high school fishing competition

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The Brief Two boats crashed in the San Joaquin Delta during a high school fishing competition. At least six people were reported injured in the crash.



At least six people were injured near Brentwood on Sunday morning after two boats crashed in the San Joaquin Delta during a high school fishing competition.

What we know:

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were sent just before 6:55 a.m. to the Orwood Resort in Brentwood, just north of Discovery Bay, for a water rescue after receiving reports of the collision.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brandon Burruss said units arrived at the scene and discovered that two boats had crashed in the delta, and one of the vessels landed on top of the other.

Another boat in the water managed to rescue the occupants before authorities arrived at the scene. Others managed to tow the two damaged boats back to the shore.

The fire department said six patients required medical attention, though their conditions were not known. However, the department said three of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

Barry Sterud, youth director at the California Bass Federation, said about 50 teams of California high school students had gathered at the Orwood Resort to participate in the 2026 Student Angler Federation, which had a California Open Challenge in the San Joaquin Delta that set off from the resort that morning.

Sterud said each of the boats held a team of two teenage anglers and one adult boat operator.