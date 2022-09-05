6-month-old baby locked in hot car saved by Oakland fire crews

article

Oakland fire crews said they were able to save a baby who was locked in a hot car over the weekend.

According to the department's Twitter post, they were notified of a 6-month-old baby who was locked in a family's car during Sunday's dangerous heat wave.

"Truck 7 provided life-saving support to a grateful family in East Oakland with a quick response," said fire officials. "The baby is doing fine, great work T7!"

Photo courtesy Oakland Fire Department.

The fire crews did not say how the baby ended up getting locked in the car. Photos from the scene show a happy crew and a relieved family.

Temperatures soared to 92 degrees in Oakland Sunday.

Extreme temperatures hit the entire state of California during the holiday, and forecasters have said the heat will stay throughout the week.