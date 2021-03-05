6 residents displaced in San Francisco Castro fire, police take suspect into custody

San Francisco firefighters contained a two-alarm, multi-structure house fire Friday afternoon. Six residents were displaced.

The blaze was reported around 12:05 p.m. on 112 Eureka Street at 18th in the Castro neighborhood, police said.

Officers took a suspect into custody who they said was connected to this incident. Police said there were reports of a person with a knife seen nearby. They believe a man tried to set his home on fire.

Officers could be seen going door to door, searching for the man. At around 2:30 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody while police searched the perimeter.

Four adults and two children are displaced, SF Fire said. There were no reported injuries.

Advertisement

Police had asked nearby residents to call 911 if they see anyone crossing through backyards.

Officials said the incident was resolved shortly after 3 p.m.

An police captain said SFPD arson investigators are handling this case.

Bay City News contributed to this report.