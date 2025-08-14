6 taken from Oakland home now in ICE centers out of state

The Brief Six people taken from an East Oakland home are now in ICE detention centers in Tacoma, Wash., and a juvenile center in New York. The operation was initiated by the DEA. The legal status of everyone in the house has not been made public.



Six people taken from an East Oakland home this week are now in ICE detention centers in Tacoma, Wash., and a juvenile center in New York, according to lawyers at Centro Legal de La Raza.

Six were roommates

The six people include four adults, a 21-year-old man with Down syndrome, and a 17-year-old boy. They are from Central America, though their exact countries of origin were not made public.

The first five were taken to Tacoma, and the teen was taken across the country to an ICE detention center in New York, according to Abby Sullivan Engen, an attorney at Centro Legal de la Raza in Oakland. The six are not relatives, she said, but roommates and friends.

DEA initiated operation

Central Legal lawyers were also made aware that the initial entry on Tuesday at a home near 79th Avenue and Hillside Street was initiated by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

But details about whom the DEA agents were looking for and what the charges are have not been made public.

Questions to a DEA spokeswoman were not returned on Thursday.

It's not clear whether agents were arresting one of the people in the home, all the people in the home, or some combination of the two. KTVU also reached out to ICE but has not heard back.

At some point during the operation, ICE agents entered the home, Sullivan Engen said.

Immigration status unknown

How and why they entered has not been explained, and it's also not clear if the federal immigration agents had warrants for anyone in the house, or if the DEA invited them along on the operation. It's also not clear what the immigration status is of anyone in the house, Sullivan Engen said.

Her colleague, Nikolas de Bremaeker, tried unsuccessfully on Wednesday to convince ICE officers on Sansome Street in San Francisco to release the 17-year-old and the man with Down syndrome.

ICE had moved the teen to a hotel, then back to San Francisco, and then finally to New York, Sullivan Engen said.

"ICE was unwilling to release them," she said, "despite the fact that we have no evidence and have seen no allegation that they have any criminal records."

Moved out of state

There are no ICE detention centers in the Bay Area, and the ones in California appear to already be full, which is why the six people were taken out of state, Sullivan Engen said.

"There's no more space in ICE facilities in California because of the ramping up of arrests in recent weeks and months," she said.

Little information

Sullivan Engen said it's very hard to help the six people now in federal custody because "ICE has given us very little information. ICE's practice is to operate in the shadows."

Sullivan Engen said that even if one of the roommates was being sought by DEA, "that does not mean that ICE should be called to sweep up anybody in the vicinity, right?"

She said her office is contemplating filing paperwork to release the man with Down syndrome from ICE custody, but that would have to be filed in Washington state. She said she's trying to work with other legal sources to potentially help the teen, who is now in New York.

As a lawyer, Sullivan Engen wanted to remind people, even those without proper documentation, of their rights. ICE agents need a proper warrant to enter someone's home.

"People are made to feel like they don't have the option of saying no," she said. "But in fact, you always have the option of saying no to a law enforcement officer when they ask you if they can enter your home."

It's unclear when the six people will be seen before an immigration judge in either Tacoma, Wash., or New York.

But Sullivan Engen said that the judges in Tacoma are used to "fast-tracking" cases.

