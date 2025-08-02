60-year-old woman leads Petaluma police on suspected DUI chase

article

The Brief Petaluma Police Department officers were dispatched just before 6:10 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Jess Avenue and Payran Street on reports of "an occupied suspicious vehicle" in the middle of the road, The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed when police arrived. The driver – who police identified as 60-year-old Kathleen Storrs of Sonoma – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading a police officer.



A 60-year-old Sonoma woman was arrested in Petaluma on Thursday after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving under the influence.

Petaluma Police Department officers were dispatched just before 6:10 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Jess Avenue and Payran Street on reports of "an occupied suspicious vehicle" in the middle of the road, according to a department statement.

Arriving officers found the car in the middle of the road, but it then fled "at a high rate of speed" while running through several red lights, the PPD reported.

The suspect led officers on a five-mile, 15-minute pursuit with speeds ranging from three to 50 miles per hour, police reported. The chase extended through the western side of Petaluma before the suspect pulled into a dead-end road and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver – who police identified as 60-year-old Kathleen Storrs of Sonoma – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading a police officer, the PPD reported.