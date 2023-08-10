Expand / Collapse search

600 gallons of cooking oil spill from overturned tanker truck in San Francisco

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
A tanker truck spilled 600 gallons of canola oil after tipping over on a San Francisco highway.

SAN FRANCISCO - A tanker truck overturned in San Francisco on Thursday, spilling nearly 600 gallons of canola oil, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the Almaney Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Highway 101, according to Caltrans.

The agency has not provided information on what caused the truck to overturn, but confirmed that up to 600 gallons of cooking oil leaked from the vehicle.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed Caltrans crews working to clean up the spill area while the tanker truck remained flipped on its side.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available. 