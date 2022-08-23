63-year-old man identified as victim killed in Mission District shooting

A man killed in a shooting that injured two other people early Sunday morning in San Francisco's Mission District has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez.

Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday to the shooting reported in the area of Mission and 19th streets and arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds and a fourth person with unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco police.

The three shooting victims were taken to a hospital and one of them, Gomez Sanchez, died there. The fourth victim was treated at the scene and then released, police said.

Witnesses said the man who died had been driving a pickup truck, and was collecting bottles to recycle as bars in the area closed for the evening.

A witness said the man had just stopped and crossed the street to a taco stand when the gunfire started.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message and begin the text with "SFPD."