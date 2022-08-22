Witnesses say victim killed in Mission District shooting was caught in middle of violent dispute

San Francisco police are hoping the public can help in tracking down those involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend in the city's Mission District.

That shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mission and 19th streets, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

"It appears that there were multiple suspects," said Captain Gavin McEachern from the San Francisco Police Department. Adding that investigators are still trying to gather more information.

Businesses in the area said the intersection is in disputed territory between rival gangs.

Surveillance video captured some events leading up to the shooting and shows a fight break out on the corner Three to four young men are seen knocking a man to the ground, punching and kicking him. They run off and then about 30 seconds later, three shots are fired.

Witnesses said the man who died had been driving a pickup truck, and was collecting bottles to recycle as bars in the area closed for the evening.

A witness said the man had just stopped and crossed the street to a taco stand when the gunfire started.

"Video can be extremely important, you know it obviously helps us in identification of a subject first and foremost," said Captain McEachern. "But, later on it's a big help in prosecution if and when we get to that stage of the investigation."

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects and are asking anyone who was in the area or captured the shooting on video to come forward.