65-year-old man dies in boat collision near Angel Island

A 65-year-old man died Thursday after a collision between two boats near San Francisco's Angel Island, fire officials said.

He was identified as Michael Wells of Contra Costa County by the San Francisco medical examiner's office on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report about the collision at 2:09 p.m. A San Francisco police marine unit responded at around 2:20 p.m., officials said.

Investigators from SFPD and the Marin County Sheriff's Department are looking into the cause of the collision between a sailboat and a 25-foot Center Console pleasure craft motorboat. The collision caused the motorboat to spin out of control until police officers could commandeer the vessel.

Four people aboard one of the two boats involved were not injured, but the lone occupant of the motorboat was hurt and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Authorities said it appears that the two boats collided and Wells, the motorboat pilot, was ejected from the vessel. That operator was pulled from the bay by eyewitnesses and aid was administered to no avail, officials said.

SFPD said no arrests were made.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

