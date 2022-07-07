6th person injured in A's postgame shooting

A sixth person has come forward with injuries related to "celebratory" gunfire after the Oakland A's game and the Coliseum's Fourth of July fireworks, according to Oakland police.

Three fans at the Coliseum were injured by the gunfire, said police Tuesday morning. A fourth victim also walked to a hospital for treatment, and a fifth victim came forward before Tuesday afternoon. OPD's Twitter shared Thursday at 12:51 p.m. that a sixth victim had contacted OPD about their injuries.

Police said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way, during the Fourth of July fireworks display.

Investigators determined that a high-power rifle was used, said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Our staff has estimated it could have been a mile away, where those bullets could have been fired from," Armstrong added.

Authorities said all injuries were non-life-threatening. This investigation is ongoing.