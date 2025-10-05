7 arrested in smash-and-grab robbery at Concord mall

article

Seven suspects were arrested in Concord early Sunday morning after allegedly breaking into the Sunvalley Shopping Center.

Concord Police Department officers were called just after 3:50 a.m. to the mall on reports of a burglary in progress after several suspects forced their way through a set of glass doors, according to a department statement.

As officers arrived, they noticed at least four suspects exit the mall and flee into a waiting car, which drove away.

Officers chased the car until it lost control and crashed. The driver fled the car, but was caught shortly afterward when they were found hiding in some bushes. The three suspects left in the car were immediately taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the car crash.

Three other suspects were found to have been left at the mall, and were also taken into police custody. One of the suspects was armed with a pistol that was modified to make it "an assault weapon," police said.

The CPD said six of the seven suspects were juvenile males from San Pablo and Richmond that "are facing an extensive list of charges."

The seventh suspect was identified as 18-year-old Marcos Ramirez-Castro of Richmond, police said.

All suspects were booked into Martinez Detention Facility.