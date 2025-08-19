7-day-old San Francisco baby girl missing: police

article

San Francisco police are looking for a missing 7-day-old baby girl who they say is at risk.

Police said the baby was last seen with her mother, 33-year-old Kenisha Davis, leaving the Target store on Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue on Monday.

The baby is at a high risk of being neglected, according to police.

Police provided a photo of the mother, but not the baby.

Police issued the alert Monday just before midnight.

Anyone who sees Davis or has information about the baby's whereabouts should immediately call 911.

