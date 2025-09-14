7 displaced in overnight San Jose house fire

article

An early morning fire in San Jose left seven people and a dog displaced on Sunday

San Jose Fire Department units were at the home – located on Glengarry Drive near the northern edge of the Silver Creek Country Club – just before 3:40 a.m., according to a department statement.

Photos shared by the SJFD showed the home with extensive fire damage to its garage, with lesser damage to other portions of the outside of the building.

Firefighters managed to knock down the blaze with no injuries reported to occupants or SJFD units, though the department noted that at least seven people were displaced in the fire and a dog was rescued from inside the burning building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.