7-Eleven closing more than 400 locations

7-Eleven is closing hundreds of store locations across North America due to underperformance.

The convenience store chain, owned by the Japanese-based Seven & I Holdings, disclosed in an earnings report Thursday that 444 7-Eleven stores are closing because of a slump in sales, decreased traffic, inflation, and a fall in cigarette sales, CNN reported.

While the exact locations of the closures have not been released, the shutdowns account for only 3% of the company's portfolio, according to the news outlet. The company has more than 13,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The earnings report from Seven & I Holdings siad that although the North American economy is "robust overall," middle- and low-income consumers have become more cautious with their spending due to factors such as inflation and high interest rates.

The chain has experienced six consecutive months of traffic declines, with a 7.3% drop reported in August.