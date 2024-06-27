7--hour rescue of horse that fell down Point Reyes ravine

A horse became trapped on Tuesday after falling down a steep ravine off a remote trail in Point Reyes National Seashore.

The rider was not hurt when they fell off the Coast Trail, but it took Marin County search and rescue teams seven hours to hoist up the horse.

Access to the ravine was difficult and there was no cellphone service in the area.

After many failed attempts, crews used a rope system to get the horse to the top of the trail.