7 injured after SF Muni trains collide along Embarcadero

Seven people were injured when two Muni light rail trains crashed into each other in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, four people were transported to the hospital in stable condition and three others reported being in pain.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near Brannon St. and the Embarcadero. Officials say the Muni trains were damaged in the crash.

A passenger who was on board one of the involved trains said the impact of the crash knocked passengers over out of their seats.

"The train was getting ready to pull off slowly and all of a sudden we got a big jolt like somebody ran into the back of the train. It knocked some people off their seat, but I caught the bar," said rider Spencer Haynes.

