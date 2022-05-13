7 injured in San Francisco fire in Western Addition neighborhood

San Francisco firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire on Friday, where seven people were injured and 18 people were displaced.

The fire department said that two of those injuries were critical and two were serious.

Crews from the Red Cross were also on the scene to assist the 18 people who were displaced, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. on 10 Inca Lane and was contained about an hour later, fire crews said.

The San Francisco fire department originally reported that the fire was in an assistant living facility on 1355 Ellis Street.

In a video released by the fire department, all three floors of the residential complex were engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.