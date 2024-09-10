More than 700 catalytic converters found in San Pablo, Richmond, criminal enterprise suspected

Law enforcement officers served search warrants Tuesday morning resulting in the recovery of more than 1,000 pounds of suspected stolen copper cable wires, the San Pablo Police Department shared in a press release.

SPPD received tips about potential stolen copper wire sales happening in the San Pablo Police Department. The department teamed up with detectives at the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Copper wiring found in the search warrant (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

Three men were identified as potential suspects involved in the illegal purchase, sale and possession of stolen copper wire and catalytic converters.

Around 8 a.m., law enforcement officers served two search warrants in connection to the investigation on Road 20 in San Pablo and Brookside Drive in Richmond.

Officers and deputies with SPPD and the sheriff's office recovered a huge collection of suspected stolen property including over 700 catalytic converters, 1,100 pounds of copper wire and $113,000.

Police believe the two suspects were part of a larger criminal enterprise to buy and sell stolen property, resulting in more than $6.4 million in transactions.

Three men were arrested before being booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on felony charges of grant theft of copper materials and receiving stolen property. Police are still investigating, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SPPD Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.