71-year-old man shot in Pleasanton; suspect in custody

A man was shot several times in Pleasanton on Saturday afternoon, and police took a suspect into custody.

The Pleasanton Police Department issued an alert just before 4:30 p.m. notifying the public of police activity in the 3600 block of Vineyard Avenue, near the intersection of Bernal Avenue.

The PPD later said officers were dispatched to a home in the area around 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting that stemmed from an altercation.

At the home, police found a 71-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The PPD reported officers identified 50-year-old Joshua Kaplan as a suspect in the shooting and placed him under arrest.

The relationship between the victim and Kaplan, if any, as well as the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police said.