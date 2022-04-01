71-year-old patriarch killed by stray bullet in Oakland crossfire

The family of the 71-year-old Oakland man who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while driving near his home wants answers and justice.

His daughters described Ricardo Luna as friendly and someone who likes helping others.

"That's my dad and more grandkids," said Rocio Luna as she pointed to the memorial that is now in the home she shares with her father in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

Now, she and the family are struggling with her grief at his sudden and senseless death by gun violence.

"It's not fair they took my dad away and they're out there like nothing," she said. "They didn't only kill him. They killed us."

On Sunday around 6:20 p.m., Rocio said her father drove his black pickup truck to go get something to eat.

He was less than a mile from his home when he was shot near 28th Avenue and International Boulevard.

MORE: 71-year-old man shot and killed while driving in Oakland

A source told KTVU two bullets hit the windshield of the truck and one struck Luna in the head.

He managed to drive for about a half mile before crashing into vehicles and died at the scene.

Police said there was a shooting in the area.

No motive was given. It appeared Luna was caught in the crossfire.

"It's really difficult, can't sleep, not even hungry. I feel a big hole inside me," said Luna's other daughter, Veronica.

MORE: Innocent Army veteran killed during Oakland gas station shooting

The family said he immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico as a young man 43 years ago.

He was a single father who raised four children. He worked in construction before retiring.

Luna's daughters said he was always surrounded by his family.

He was helping raise his grandchildren, taking them to school and picking them up.

His family was his priority.

"My dad, he was my big rock. He was the person who was always there for me at all times. He called me all the time. Now, I don't have that. They took it away from me," said Veronica.

Just last July, Luna achieved his goal to become an American citizen.

But a single stray bullet shattered his family's future dreams.

So far, there has been no arrest in this case.

The family plans to hold funeral services for Luna on April 11.

Advertisement

His daughters said they cannot rest until those responsible are brought to justice.