75-year-old woman shoots at home intruders in Oakland

A 75-year-old woman opened fire on two intruders who broke into her Oakland home, authorities said.

The home invasion robbery happened around 2 a.m. on July 26 at a residence near the Oakland Zoo in the hills on the 11100 block of Ettrick Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers said two suspects forced their way into a home and began searching. The elderly resident was the only one at the home when the suspects broke in.

Fearing for her safety, the 75-year-old woman pulled out her .357 Magnum and fired one round toward the suspects, police said. The suspects returned fire at the woman and fled the scene.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured during the shooting, and there were no reports of physical injuries, according to the police.